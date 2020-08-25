Advertisement

Rock Island man talks about experience with COVID-19

The man also had three other families test positive for COVID-19
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Jason Roessler is a welder from Rock Island and tested positive for COVID-19. But after dealing with the virus, Roessler is speaking out about his experience.

“I tried to be careful with a lot of stuff, just, it just came into our family, not real sure how, but when I got it I was really suprised because I didn’t have any symptoms at all,” said Roessler.

The World Health Organization is still unsure the rate of asymptomatic cases compared to symptomatic cases.

Roessler’s wife, uncle, and dad also tested positive for COVID-19. Roessler’s uncle was also on a ventilator for a period of time. One of Roessler’s biggest concerns moving forward is the uncertainty of what could happen next.

“You know the unknown is, ‘can I get it again?’, and that’s the biggest unknown.. and you know it seems like no one really knows that,” said Roessler.

Experts deem it to early to tell whether or not someone can be reinfected by the virus or how long their immunity lasts.

