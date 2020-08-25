Advertisement

Same-sex penguin couple become first-time moms

From a family of two to a family of three.
Officials at Oceanografic Valencia say the penguin pair started building a nest together out of stones and acting like they were getting ready for a baby.
Officials at Oceanografic Valencia say the penguin pair started building a nest together out of stones and acting like they were getting ready for a baby.(Source: OCEANOGRAFIC VALENCIA, CNN)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALENCIA, Spain (CNN) – Electra and Violet are a pair of female gentoo penguins. They’re also new moms.

Officials at Oceanografic Valencia say the penguin pair started building a nest together out of stones and acting like they were getting ready for a baby.

So, the aquarium decided to let them adopt another penguin couple's extra egg, which hatched this month.

Electra and Violet will raise the little chick until it becomes independent, typically after about 75 days.

Folks at the aquarium say this is their first same-sex penguin couple but it's not uncommon.

It happens in more than 450 species of animals, both in zoos and in nature.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

