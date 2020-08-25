Advertisement

School resource officers, free meals discussed at Davenport school board meeting

KWQC
KWQC(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District had its school board meeting on Monday night.

During the meeting, a handful of people came to the podium to publicly oppose school resource officers.

Most of those who opposed school resource officers cited concerns with racial equity for Black students.

The school district says it is working with the city and Davenport police to define what a school resource officer does and to also determine if they’ll continue their relationships with police and the city in having school resource officers.

Also during the meeting, school officials discussed the option for students to get free meals.

According to the school district’s website, students enrolled at the following CEP schools will be able to receive a breakfast and lunch at no charge each day when school is in session during the 2020-2021 school year:

Buchanan Elementary, Children Village West, Davenport Learning Center (Keystone Academy), Fillmore Elementary, Garfield Elementary, Hayes Elementary, Children Village Hoover, Jackson Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Madison Elementary, Mid City High, Monroe Elementary, Smart Intermediate, Truman Elementary, Washington Elementary, Williams Intermediate, Wilson Elementary, Wood Intermediate

Students enrolled in Davenport schools that are not listed above may need to fill out a meal application.

More about the free meal option and application can be found on the school district’s website here.

You can watch the full meeting discussion in the YouTube video below.

