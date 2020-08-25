Advertisement

Sister Joan Lescinski to retire as president of St. Ambrose University in August 2021

Sister Joan Lescinski on Tuesday announced she will retire as president of St. Ambrose University effective August 2021.
Sister Joan Lescinski on Tuesday announced she will retire as president of St. Ambrose University effective August 2021.(KWQC/St. Ambrose University)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sister Joan Lescinski on Tuesday announced she will retire as president of St. Ambrose University effective August 2021.

The announcement was made during a press conference Tuesday morning at the Gottlieb Conference Room at the Rogalski Center.

A national search for the 14th president in the university’s 138-year history will begin within the week, the university said in a media release.

Trustee alumni John Anderson and Renee Citera have been appointed to co-chair a Presidential Search Committee by the Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula, Bishop of the Diocese of Davenport and Chair of the St. Ambrose Board of Trustees.

WittKieffer, a global executive search firm, has been selected to assist in the search, which is expected to conclude by February 2021. WittKieffer also assisted in the selection of Sister Joan to succeed Edward Rogalski as St. Ambrose president in 2007, according to the release.

“It has been an incredible privilege for me to serve as the 13th president of St. Ambrose University,” Sister Joan said in the release. “In conjunction with the Board, faculty, staff, our alumni, and generous donors, we have been able to enhance the buildings and infrastructure that support our students’ academic and extracurricular experiences.”

She came to St. Ambrose after serving as president of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Indiana from 1998 through 2007, and previously served as vice president for academic affairs and dean of Fontbonne University in St. Louis, associate dean of academic affairs at Avilla University in Kansas City, Missouri, and as a professor of English at the College of St. Rose in her native Albany, N.Y., where she earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in English literature in 1974 and 1970, respectively. She earned a doctoral degree in English literature from Brown University in 1981.

She has been a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet since 1965.

After her successor is inaugurated, Sister Joan will remain in Davenport for a year to assist the transition, according to the release.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 491 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the total number of cases to 57,076 and 1,048 deaths.

News

Return to Learn: North Scott Community School District Part 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
North Scott Community School District Superintendent Joe Stutting on Tuesday about the measures put in place in the classroom to protect students when social distancing isn't possible.

News

Return to Learn: North Scott Community School District Part 1

Updated: 6 hours ago
North Scott Community School District Superintendent Joe Stutting talked about the district's "Return to Learn" plan Tuesday on the district's first day of school.

Crime

Vehicle damaged by gunfire in Davenport

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officers responded just after midnight to the 3800 block of Rockingham Road after receiving several reports of shots fired.

Latest News

KWQC

Smoke & Haze Likely Again Today

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Smoke & haze in our area today.

Sports

Iowa athletic department plans to take out $75 million loan; no further sports expected to be cut

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joey Donia
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says the athletic department plans to take out a $75 million loan

News

Bettendorf schools open on Monday

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Delayed start at Burlington schools met with mixed reaction from parents

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
The decision to delay the start of the school year to August 31 is being met by mixed reaction from parents.

News

East Moline School District to move ‘strictly online’ beginning August 31

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

School resource officers, free meals discussed at Davenport school board meeting

Updated: 13 hours ago