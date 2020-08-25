Smoke & Haze Likely Again Today

Advertisement

Hazy for the QCA(kwqc)
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Western wildfires continue to burn and their smoke will spread over the midwest. The haze should make for a muted sunrise and sunset today as it will be more in the moderate range today compared to the light range yesterday. While it may seem a cause for concern. The air quality index is still acceptable for the majority of us today, only people really sensitive to air pollution should avoid outdoor activities. You should not be able to smell any smoke either, this is all in the upper atmosphere.

Acceptable
Acceptable(kwqc)

