Train crashes into semi-truck in LeClaire Tuesday afternoon

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - There has been an accident involving a train and semi-truck at Territorial Road and Cody Road in LeClaire Tuesday afternoon.

The train was traveling northbound when it hit a semi-truck that was crossing the tracks on the east side of Cody Road.

A TV6 photographer who went to the scene says it appears the cab of the semi-truck made it over the tracks but the trailer didn’t make it across the tracks entirely, which resulted in the accident.

Emergency vehicles were on the scene as of 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Traffic appeared to be moving with caution at that time.

TV6 has not received word yet if there were any injuries.

