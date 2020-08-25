Advertisement

Vehicle damaged by gunfire in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating after a vehicle was damaged by gunfire early Tuesday.

Officers responded just after midnight to the 3800 block of Rockingham Road after receiving several reports of shots fired.

They canvassed the area and found several spent shell casings in the street in the 3700 and 3800 block of Rockingham Road.

A parked vehicle was struck by gunfire. No other damage or injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

