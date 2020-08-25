Warm and Muggy This Evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Summertime heat and humidity were back in full force this afternoon, sending temperatures into the 90′s, and heat index readings close to the triple digits for some areas. Expect to see a repeat of those conditions over the next few days, with sunshine continuing through Wednesday and Thursday and highs in the 90′s. Remember to stay hydrated in this heat, limit your afternoon and evening activities, check on the elderly and young children, and keep your pets inside. Our next system arrives late Thursday night, bringing rain chances into Friday. Cooler air behind that system will bring some dramatic changes heading into the weekend, with highs only reaching the lower 80′s. Look for sunny skies on Saturday, and a chance for showers Sunday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Warm and muggy. Low: 72°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 95°. Heat Index: near 100°+. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°.

