DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Aceno Granite Kitchen and Bath Design in Bettendorf offers top rated, nationally known brands with lasting quality and value. The business was established in 2004 by John Guhin and is still family-owned and operated. Aceno offers full slabs of granite and quartz that can be viewed and selected from the slab yard.

Follow Aceno on Facebook

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.