Advantage Tree Service

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Advantage Tree Service, Davenport, operates with the top priority of saving and protecting the trees on your property while providing exceptional customer service. Their ISA Certified Arborists are professionally trained to care for the trees that help provide beauty and value to your home or business. If a tree becomes a hazard and can’t be saved, they can safely, affordably, and sustainably remove it. Advantage Tree Service is committed to reducing waste by producing locally sourced mulch, firewood, and lumber from the trees we trim and remove.

Advantage Tree Service

Updated: 8 minutes ago
PSL segment: Advantage Tree Service of Davenport original date August 2019---rebroadcast on August 25, 2020

Avoiding Mosquitoes with K&K Hardware

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
There are plenty of ways to prevent bugs from ruining summertime fun! K&K Hardware has an array of products (some completely natural & DEET-Free) to recommend.

Iowa officials report 817 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the total number of cases to 57,893 and 1,061 deaths.

Aceno Granite Kitchen & Bath

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
This Bettendorf family-owned and operated business offers full slabs of granite and quartz for home builders or those interested in remodeling. Visit their slab yard to find out more!

Aceno Granite Kitchen & Bath

Updated: 57 minutes ago
PSL segment: Aceno Granite Kitchen & Bath from August 2019 rebroadcast on August 25, 2020

Fireplace & BBQ Warehouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Fireplace & BBQ Warehouse is a full service hearth & barbecue retail store dedicated to bringing customers the industry's leading brands at exceptional values.

Fireplaces & BBQ Warehouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
PSL segment from August 2019 rebroadcast on August 25, 2020 featuring local QC business.

Muscatine home 'extensively damaged' by fire Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The fire remains under investigation.

Gov. Kim Reynolds credits President Trump with helping Iowans amid adversity in RNC speech

Updated: 4 hours ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed the Republican National Convention Tuesday night with a brief speech.

Riverdale School District pushes back start date to Sept. 8

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Riverdale School District superintendent told TV6 on Tuesday the school year will now start on Sept. 8. According to Superintendent Joshua Temple, the coronavirus is one of many factors in the decision to push back the start date.