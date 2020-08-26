Avoiding Mosquitoes with K&K Hardware

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Janet Freeborn of K&K Hardware, in Bettendorf, wants to help Quad Citians fight “skeeters” (as Paula says) and other pests that can affect our ability to enjoy summer. She outlines several options---some of them brand new like Terry Bradshaw’s product.

Mosquito Free Zone traps from Bradshaw’s 4-Ring Protection (DEET-Free, environmentally-friendly, & animal-friendly)

Cutter Backyard Bug Control sprays

Raid Wasp & Hornet formula

Sevin for trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables

K&K Hardware / 1818 Grant Street / Bettendorf, IA / 563-359-4474

