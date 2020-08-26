Advertisement

Avoiding Mosquitoes with K&K Hardware

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Janet Freeborn of K&K Hardware, in Bettendorf, wants to help Quad Citians fight “skeeters” (as Paula says) and other pests that can affect our ability to enjoy summer. She outlines several options---some of them brand new like Terry Bradshaw’s product.

  • Mosquito Free Zone traps from Bradshaw’s 4-Ring Protection (DEET-Free, environmentally-friendly, & animal-friendly)
  • Cutter Backyard Bug Control sprays
  • Raid Wasp & Hornet formula
  • Sevin for trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables

K&K Hardware / 1818 Grant Street / Bettendorf, IA / 563-359-4474

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Custom Wood Creations

Updated: seconds ago
PSL segment from August 2019 rebroadcast August 25 2020 Custom Wood Designs

Paula Sands Live

Advantage Tree Service

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
With over 17 years of local experience, you can put your trust in this QCA tree service. From tree pruning to emergency services, their staff of expert arborists can help.

Paula Sands Live

Advantage Tree Service

Updated: 10 minutes ago
PSL segment: Advantage Tree Service of Davenport original date August 2019---rebroadcast on August 25, 2020

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 817 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the total number of cases to 57,893 and 1,061 deaths.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Aceno Granite Kitchen & Bath

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
This Bettendorf family-owned and operated business offers full slabs of granite and quartz for home builders or those interested in remodeling. Visit their slab yard to find out more!

Paula Sands Live

Aceno Granite Kitchen & Bath

Updated: 59 minutes ago
PSL segment: Aceno Granite Kitchen & Bath from August 2019 rebroadcast on August 25, 2020

Paula Sands Live

Fireplace & BBQ Warehouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Fireplace & BBQ Warehouse is a full service hearth & barbecue retail store dedicated to bringing customers the industry's leading brands at exceptional values.

Paula Sands Live

Fireplaces & BBQ Warehouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
PSL segment from August 2019 rebroadcast on August 25, 2020 featuring local QC business.

Local

Muscatine home ‘extensively damaged’ by fire Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The fire remains under investigation.

News

Gov. Kim Reynolds credits President Trump with helping Iowans amid adversity in RNC speech

Updated: 4 hours ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed the Republican National Convention Tuesday night with a brief speech.