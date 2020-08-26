Advertisement

Burlington man sentenced on 58 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man has been sentenced to 116 years in prison Tuesday on 58 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Des Moines County Attorney Office.

In a news release, the attorney’s office said Jay Michael Salge, 43, possessed visual depictions of minors engaging in prohibited sexual acts.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Det. Derek Schwandt of the Burlington Police Department. 

According to the attorney’s office, Salge received the maximum punishment after pleading guilty to the 58 counts of child exploitation on June 22, 2020. 

The case was prosecuted by First Assistant Des Moines County Attorney Todd E. Chelf. 

