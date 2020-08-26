DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Custom wood working is what Custom Wood Creations does. Based out of DeWitt, no job is too small or large for them. Versatility is Custom Wood Creations specialty. Custom kitchens, baths, bars, wine rooms, mantles, furniture, mirrors (frames of all kinds). You name it they can build it with unsurpassed quality and very competitive pricing. They offer free custom 3-D design for their customers to help visualize and be sure of their decisions. Custom Wood Creations services the entire Quad Cities and surrounding area.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.