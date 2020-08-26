Advertisement

Fireplace & BBQ Warehouse

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 26, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Fireplace & BBQ Warehouse is a full-service hearth & barbecue retail store dedicated to bringing you the industry’s leading brands at exceptional values. The mission of the highly knowledgeable and experienced sales staff is to ensure you’ll find the right fireplace or grill for your home and family. The business offers over 5,000 sq. ft. of showroom space featuring more than 60 product displays which include: traditional gas and wood fireplaces, modern linear fireplaces, gas and wood burning stoves, gas & wood inserts and gas grills. The expansive product offering allows the staff to cater to home builders, remodelers, retail customers, designers and architects. There’s something for everyone at Fireplace & BBQ Warehouse at WAREHOUSE PRICING!

