Gov. Reynolds credits President Trump with helping Iowans amid adversity in RNC speech

The logo for the 2020 Republican National Convention.
The logo for the 2020 Republican National Convention.(2020 Republican National Convention)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed the Republican National Convention Tuesday night with a brief speech.

In her speech, Governor Reynolds said President Donald Trump has helped Iowans face adversity from last year’s floods and the recent derecho.

“With the help of the Trump Administration, we quickly received a major disaster declaration that will help Iowans get back on their feet,” Governor Reynolds said during her speech. “The President cut through the bureaucracy to do what needed to be done, and to do it quickly.”

Governor Reynolds shared her support for the President at the end of her speech.

“This is an administration of action and outcomes. They are delivering every day on their promise to make America great again. And that’s exactly why we need to re-elect President Trump in November.”

You can watch Governor Reynold’s full speech from Tuesday night here.

