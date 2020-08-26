Hot & Hazy Again Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Another hot day is on the way for the QCA. Look for highs in the mid to low 90s for a fourth straight day. Like yesterday, many areas will come up just shy of the 100º heat index mark, thus we will not be issuing a First Alert Day today. Hazy conditions are still expected from the western wildfires, but not air quality issues are expected today either. We will have another couple hot days before a cold front arrives sometime Friday into Saturday. Along with the front will come a few showers and storms, depending on the time frame some may be strong. Behind the front cooler conditions will arrive for the weekend before a reinforcing cold front comes through Sunday night.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 95°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm. Low: 71°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 93°.

