Advertisement

Hot & Hazy Again Today

Feels like the upper 90s this afternoon.
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Another hot day is on the way for the QCA.  Look for highs in the mid to low 90s for a fourth straight day.  Like yesterday, many areas will come up just shy of the 100º heat index mark, thus we will not be issuing a First Alert Day today.  Hazy conditions are still expected from the western wildfires, but not air quality issues are expected today either.  We will have another couple hot days before a cold front arrives sometime Friday into Saturday.  Along with the front will come a few showers and storms, depending on the time frame some may be strong.  Behind the front cooler conditions will arrive for the weekend before a reinforcing cold front comes through Sunday night.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 95°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm. Low: 71°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 93°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Warm and Muggy This Evening

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Day For Heat Humidity From 1PM-7PM

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:43 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Sizzling Heat and Humidity Will Continue

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
Expect a warm and sultry evening with lows in the 60's to low 70's

Forecast

A Hot Start To The Week

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Hot Week Ahead

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:42 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Hot Week Ahead

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Drying to Start the Week

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Warmer week in the QC

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT
Warmer week in the QC.