Illinois health officials report 2,157 new coronavirus cases, 37 deaths

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,157 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 37 additional confirmed deaths.

-  Bureau County: 1 male 90s

-  Cook County: 1 female under 20, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 90s

-  DuPage County: 1 male 70s

-  Kane County: 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s

-  Lake County: 1 male 50s

-  LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

-  Livingston County: 1 female 80s

-  Macon County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

-  Morgan County: 1 female 80s

-  Peoria County: 1 female 90s

-  Perry County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

-  Pope County: 1 female 60s

-  Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

-  St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

-  Warren County: 1 male 70s

-  Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

-  Williamson County: 1 male 80s

-  Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

IDPH is reporting a total of 225,627 cases, including 7,954 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,362 tests for a total of 3,831,412.  

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 19 – August 25 is 4.0%.  

As of Tuesday night, 1,573 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 350 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

