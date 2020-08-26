Illinois health officials report 2,157 new coronavirus cases, 37 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,157 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 37 additional confirmed deaths.

- Bureau County: 1 male 90s

- Cook County: 1 female under 20, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

- Livingston County: 1 female 80s

- Macon County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

- Morgan County: 1 female 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 90s

- Perry County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Pope County: 1 female 60s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Warren County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

- Williamson County: 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

IDPH is reporting a total of 225,627 cases, including 7,954 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,362 tests for a total of 3,831,412.

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 19 – August 25 is 4.0%.

As of Tuesday night, 1,573 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 350 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

