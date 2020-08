Iowa officials report 817 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 817 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 13 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 57,893 and 1,061 deaths. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 607.527 people have been tested and 44,863 have recovered.

Public health officials are reporting a 9.5 percent positivity rate since the state started tracking the data.

According to the website, 313 are hospitalized, 102 are in the intensive care unit and 49 have been admitted over the last 24-hours as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

Scott: 2,038 confirmed cases (up 13 since 10:30 a.m. Tuesday); 28,731 tested; 19 deaths; 1,559 recovered; 6.5% positivity rate (14-day average).

Muscatine: 937 confirmed cases (up seven since 10:30 a.m. Tuesday); 7,635 tested; 48 deaths; 752 recovered. 8.1% positivity rate (14-day average).

Clinton: 686 confirmed cases (up 17 since 10:30 a.m. Tuesday); 7,236 tested; eight deaths; 286 recovered; 15.7% positivity rate (14-day average).

Des Moines: 432 confirmed cases (up nine since 10:30 a.m. Tuesday); 5,891 tested; three deaths; 133 recovered; 14.7% positivity rate (14-day average).

Lee: 296 confirmed cases (up 19 since 10:30 a.m. Tuesday); 4,207 tested; five deaths; 87 recovered; 14% positivity rate (14-day average).

Henry: 208 confirmed cases (up three since 10:30 a.m. Tuesday); 3,185 tested; four deaths; 104 recovered; 13.3% positivity rate (14-day average).

Jackson: 183 confirmed cases up three since 10:30 a.m. Tuesday); 3,012 tested; one death; 131 recovered; 6% positivity rate (14-day average).

Cedar: 146 confirmed cases; one death; 2,788 tested; 112 recovered; 3.6% positivity rate (14-day average)

Louisa: 384 confirmed cases (up one case since 10:30 a.m. Tuesday); 2,035 tested;14 deaths; 384 recovered; 2.5% positivity rate (14-day average).

