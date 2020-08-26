John F. Kennedy Catholic School helps kids recognize teachers more easily

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Going back to school is an exciting time for students, but because teachers will be wearing face masks, it could be scary for young kids. Wearing masks also makes it harder for people to take cues from facial expressions.

John F. Kennedy Catholic School in Davenport put together a creative way for kids to recognize their teachers more easily with a mask on. A pamphlet was given to parents to show their children pictures of their teachers with and without a mask on in an effort to calm any fears and for kids to recognize their teacher more easily.

“When you put your mask on, people don’t recognize you as well. You can’t be seen as well so we thought gosh kids aren’t going to know who their teachers are or what they look like if all they see are themselves in masks,” says Principal Chad Steimle.

The handout includes information on the classroom, the teacher, and what school will be like.

To help the new school go as smoothly as possible, teachers are coming up with creative ways to make the year more comfortable.

“I have bought some books to read the first week of school talking about how do we put a mask on how do we wear a mask. We are blessed with big classrooms so when they are sitting at their seats they will be allowed to take their masks off. I have put hooks on all their desks to they can hang them up just so they can have that time without their masks on and have a little bit of normalcy,” Caitlin Putnam, Kindergarten teacher at JFK says.

Despite the changes, students and teachers are excited to get back to school for as long as possible.

“You know everybody was a little bit nervous at the beginning here but I think when we had kids come into the building last week for meet your teacher, the building became alive there were voices and kids were excited and teachers were excited and it’s been a long time since we had that and it’s a good feeling to have again,” Steimle says.

JFK is going back to school all day, five days a week starting on September 8th. There are about 15 students starting the year virtually.

