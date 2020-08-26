Mars now brighter than any star in the night sky.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As we near Mars’ close approach on October 6th of this year it has crossed a threshold. It is now more luminous than the brightest start in our night sky Sirius and will be brighter for the next couple of months. In fact, by the time we get to the closest approach the only things in our solar system that will be brighter than Mars are the sun, the moon and Venus! Come October 6th, Mars will be just under 39 million miles away from Earth in its orbit. This is not the closest approach we’ve had. Back in 2003 we had our closest approach in 60,000 years and we were about 34 millions miles apart. Thus, not all close approaches are the same, but we are still in for some good viewing this year.

Mars rises between 9 and 10PM and will be bright red. You can see it with the naked eye, but a telescope should help with the tremendous viewing. Look near the Pisces constellation or the eastern horizon shortly after 10PM each night.

