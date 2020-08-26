Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA playoff game over Wis. shooting

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball over Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball over Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently they would act.

Magic players and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually, everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Evacuations lifted near California fires, some go home

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
The fires, which started as clusters of lightning-sparked blazes last week, slowed down at lower altitudes as a morning marine layer brought cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

National

Lawmakers weigh in on hurricane response

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
Southern lawmakers discuss the local and federal response to Hurricane Laura.

National

Watch Live: Hurricane Laura coverage from Lake Charles, LA

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Watch Live: Hurricane Laura coverage from Lake Charles, LA

Coronavirus

Officials change virus testing advice, bewildering experts

Updated: 12 minutes ago
U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people.

Latest News

National

Lawmakers weigh in on hurricane response

Updated: 34 minutes ago

National

Lawmakers weigh in on hurricane response

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Illinois health officials report 2,157 new coronavirus cases, 37 deaths

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 225,627 cases, including 7,954 deaths.

National

Laura gains strength, could bring ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 15 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
The number of deaths stands at 56.

National

Deadly shooting during protests in Kenosha

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A third night of protests over a Wisconsin police shooting took a deadly turn late Tuesday.