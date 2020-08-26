Moline police respond to 911 call Wednesday near middle and elementary schools

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department sent TV6 a news release about why Wilson Middle School and Washington Elementary School were put on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning.

At approximately 8:26 a.m., Moline police responded to an apartment building located on the 4500 block of 12th Avenue near the middle school.

Police say a male victim reported he was battered by two male suspects who had fled the scene. Due to the possibility of the suspects fleeing to the vicinity of Wilson Middle School, the school was notified and placed on a soft lockdown. Washington Elementary was also put on a soft lockdown.

Police say the soft lockdown was a safety precaution and no school staff or students were in danger.

According to police, the lockdown lasted from 09:08 a.m. to 09:26 a.m.

Police say the male victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Moline Police Department is still investigating the incident. Police say at this time it is being considered a battery.

There are no identified suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on the battery is encouraged to contact the Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group at (309) 524-2131. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500 or use the free mobile app P3 Tips.

