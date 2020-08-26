More Heat & Humidity Through The End Of The Week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Little change in the unseasonably warm and humid conditions, as we tally up day four of 90 degree temperatures. Readings should return to the upper 60′s to low 70′s tonight, followed by more sunshine and heat on Thursday, with a few pop up storms possible north. Highs will once again reach the lower 90′s. Our next weather maker arrives on Friday, bringing rain chances in the form of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become strong to severe (depending on the timing). Once that front passes, temperatures will head back into the 80′s for the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 72°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A chance for showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong to severe. High: 91°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.