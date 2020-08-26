Advertisement

Muscatine home ‘extensively damaged’ by fire Tuesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – A Muscatine home was “extensively damaged” by fire Tuesday afternoon, according to city officials.

The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday of a house on fire from a person who was passing by the home in the 5500 block of West 67th Street and saw smoke coming from the house and roofline, officials said in a media release.

Fire crews were made aware that one dog had not been able to escape; it was unclear if there were any occupants inside.

Firefighters found the dog in a bathroom. The dog was taken outside and did not appear to be injured, according to the release.

No other occupants were inside the home, and firefighters extinguished the fire.

The fire appears to have started on the back porch, spread to the roof, and then to the garage. It also spread to the dining room and kitchen after a sliding glass door and window failed due to the heavy fire on the back porch, according to the release.

The fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters had to combat the weather and a heat advisory with more firefighters requested to the scene allowing crews to rotate while attacking the fire, according to the release.

Approximately 21 firefighters responded to the scene, including off duty personnel, according to the release.

No firefighters were injured.

The damage to the home is extensive, according to the release. The homeowners did have their interior doors closed and that contributed to the reduction of the fire spread saving many of their valuables.

Smoke detectors were going off although there were no occupants in the home, according to the release.

The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Muscatine Police Department, Fruitland Fire Department, Letts Fire Department, and 1800BoardUp to assist the homeowner.

