Police: 8-year-old boy struck in East Moline motorcycle accident Tuesday night

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department says it responded to a motorcycle accident Tuesday night in which an 8-year-old boy was struck.

The accident happened just after 8:00 p.m. in the 300 block of 12th Avenue in East Moline.

Police say the boy was walking to a local gas station with a family member and then quickly ran across 12th Avenue away from the family member.

According to police, the boy went into flowing traffic when the motorcycle struck him. The driver stopped and stayed at the scene.

Police say the boy was taken to the hospital where he has been treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No citations have been issued in this incident.

