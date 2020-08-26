Rock Island County health officials report 15 new cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 2,106.

Health officials say 13 patients are being hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The number of deaths stands at 56.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 60s

4 women in their 50s

3 women in their 20s

2 men in their 70s

1 man in his 40s

1 man in his 30s

1 boy in his teens

1 boy younger than 10

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

