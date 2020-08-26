Thunderstorms, Possibly Severe Storms, On Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Friday afternoon and evening will bring a chance for showers and storms to our area as a cold front moves through. Since the front will arrive during the warmest time of day, severe weather is a possibility. The time frame will range from 2PM-Midnight for thunderstorms. The severity will depend on a few factors. One the timing of the front. Earlier in the afternoon=stronger storms, later in the evening=weaker storms. The other factor will be what happens with the remnants of Hurricane Laura. While we won’t see any rain from the system, it could help suppress thunderstorm development in our area, so it’s worth watching. In any case, the main threat will be high winds and some large hail as colder air filters into the region. If severe weather looks more liekly a First Alert Day will be issued. Stay tuned for more updates.

