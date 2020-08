QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A big shout-out to TV6 Doug Bierman for 35 years at KWQC!

Chief Engineer Doug Bierman helps KWQC go on air each and every night.

Over the years, Doug has played a big role at the station helping put on many special newscasts and the Bix 7 Road Race broadcast.

Congrats Doug!

