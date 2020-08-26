Virtual and hybrid students at Davenport Schools able to receive meals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Hybrid and 100% online students attending Davenport schools will still be able to receive meals.

Students going to school completely online will be able to pick up meals for each school day at the Davenport Learning Center. Meal pick up will be on Tuesdays from 11am-1pm.

Those that are doing the hybrid model will take meals home at the end of their on-site school days.

“Depending on what day of the week it is will determine if they get four meals or six meals and the four meals would be two breakfast and two lunches or it will be three breakfast and three lunches which would be depending on if you are in group A or B,” says Coni Dobbels, Supervisor of Food and Nutrition for Davenport Schools.

Students that had free lunch status prior to going online will still receive their meals for free. Those who were in paid status will have to pay and reduced fee students will remain at a reduced cost.

If your student is at one of the 17 Community Eligibility Program schools, they will receive a free lunch and breakfast each school day. Students attending these schools will get the meals automatically, without needing to register.

Students still in the classroom, will be able to enjoy lunch with some changes.

“Some students are eating in the classroom, some are eating in the cafeteria with social distancing so it is going to be a big change. But in the last five months there have been so many changes and that’s what our staff is used to and hopefully the kids will be able to come and enjoy a meal and still learn and hopefully be able to do well,” says Dobbels.

Cold lunches from home are still allowed but students will not be allowed to bring in food to share with others.

If your student is not at a CEP school, and you want to receive meals, you will need to sign up. The sign up can be found on Davenport School’s website.

CEP schools in the Davenport district include:

- Buchanan Elementary

- Children Village West

- Fillmore Elementary

- Garfield Elementary

- Hayes Elementary

- Children Village Hoover

- Jackson Elementary

- Jefferson Elementary

- Madison Elementary

- Mid City High

- Monroe Elementary

- Smart Intermediate

- Truman Elementary

- Washington Elementary

- Williams Intermediate

- Wilson Elementary

- Wood Intermediate

