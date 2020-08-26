Advertisement

Whitey’s East Moline store closes temporarily after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Whitey’s Ice Cream’s East Moline store is closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said on its Facebook page Wednesday.
Whitey's Ice Cream's East Moline store is closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said on its Facebook page Wednesday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Whitey’s Ice Cream’s East Moline store is closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said on its Facebook page Wednesday.

The company said in the post that it will close down the location for a few days to deep clean the store and give employees time to get tested.

The employee has not worked at the store since before the weekend and no other employees are showing symptoms, the company said. All other locations will remain open.

“Please know we are doing everything we can to keep our employees safe and healthy while at work and we greatly appreciate your understand and support during these strange times,” the company said in the post.

