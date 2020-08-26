WIU offers free COVID-19 tests for students and employees

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - As schools and universities are returning to classes, we’ve seen some have to shut down due to COVID-19. Western Illinois University is hoping to avoid that by offering free tests to the university community.

The university has imposed COVID-19 precautions including an at-home saliva test kit available for students, faculty, and staff. there is also a COVID-19 self checker you need to fill out before entering the building. Once you’ve filled that out, you walk through the doors and have your temperature taken at a kiosk which will notify you if your temperature is below 100.4. For those who want their free at-home testing kit, you must show your ID. Those who take the test should do it in the morning and turn it on that same day and expect results back within 24 hours.

Students say this year is something they never expected, "it's been really weird, just trying to figure out what exactly is going to happen and kind of going with the flow. I've had to learn how to do that and it's been hard, but they've been doing very well with how COVID has been," says first-year student Haley Newcob. Third-year student Derek Redell agrees, "it feels good. It's really different having to wear [a mask] and take all the precautions. But it's good to be back on campus and have the normalcy back."

WIU’s Assistant Vice-Principal Kristy Mindrup says the university has been preparing for school’s start for months and felt testing was a “critical piece” of ensuring safety within their school and community, “it gives you a sense of being able to understand what you’re looking at while starting the semester. Plus, it gives you the opportunity to see where you’re at, to benchmark where you are at the start of the semester and see what trends you have. To monitor how safe our campus is.” Mindrup says having a large commuting student population also contributed to their decision. She realizes there will be many interactions between the students and the community and is asking students to “engage in safe measures.”

While the test is "highly encouraged," some students don't feel the need to take it. Tony Ricco is a grad student at WIU who won't take the test unless it's mandatory since Ricco says he's in a demographic that won't catch or "see" COVID-19. Ricco thinks the test will be beneficial to those who are concerned "because it can ease their mind. And if they do get it, they can make the decision to not infect other people."

Macob was one of the students who took the test right away. She says she took the test on Wednesday morning, which involved spitting into a tube, shaking it, putting it back in a package, and returning it to the school who will ship it to the testing center. “It’s a lot better than the nose one,” says Macob laughing. She believes the test should be mandatory but is glad people are given the choice even if she doesn’t agree with it.

The tests will be available through the Fall semester for any student or employee who wants one.

Nita Ludwig, an administrator for the Rock Island County Health Department says we'll likely see more saliva-based testing. From a public health perspective, "the more testing, the better."

Ludwig’s full statement:

“The University of Illinois has developed its own saliva-based COVID-19 test. Results can be obtained within 5 hours. This test is being used for students, faculty and staff at the university’s campuses in Chicago, Springfield, and Urbana-Champaign. The university’s tests have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA considers the result reliable. Other colleges and universities in the state have inquired about getting the University of Illinois’ tests, but it is unclear how long that may take to accomplish.

We likely will see more saliva-based COVID-19 tests authorized as time goes on during this pandemic. From a public health perspective, the more testing the better. We need to know how prevalent the virus is in the community. We support making testing more available and as affordable as possible so that anyone can be tested with or without symptoms and get a result quickly. The quicker the result, the better public health will be able to contact trace positive cases and keep the virus from spreading further.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.