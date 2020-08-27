Advertisement

16 American Red Cross volunteers from Illinois helping with Hurricane Laura relief

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Sixteen American Red Cross volunteers from the Illinois region of the Red Cross are heading down to the area hardest hit by Hurricane Laura.

TV6 spoke to American Red Cross Executive Director Trish Burnett about the need in the area and what they are continuing to do after the derecho in Iowa.

“We’re really in need of additional volunteers because with COVID. There are some volunteers that just are not able to deploy or be active out in the community right now,” Burnett said. “And while we are trying to minimize that community work and do as much as we can virtually... in situations like this it has to be out in the community.”

Burnett says the American Red Cross is always looking for new volunteers to help with disaster relief. She says they also need extra funds to help get through the difficult times.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Galesburg police share hit-and-run video calling incident ‘clearly intentional’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say the hit-and-run happened Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of Day Street in Galesburg.

News

Moline family hoping to find stranger who found missing wallet

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
A Moline woman who lost her wallet and had it returned to her is hoping to find the person she calls her “guardian angel.”

News

16 American Red Cross volunteers from Illinois helping with Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: 1 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Stranger helps bring back missing wallet

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Moline woman who lost her wallet and had it returned to he is hoping to find the person she calls her "guardian angel."

Latest News

News

United Township High School reports 2 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Over 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Illinois

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Iowa officials report 1,475 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Anthony Griffin-Christiansen, 27, is wanted for escape and probation violation.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: $20K reward in homicide case of Corey Harrell Jr.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say Harrell was shot and killed in front of Moline City Hall in October 2018.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 2 hours ago