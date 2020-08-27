16 American Red Cross volunteers from Illinois helping with Hurricane Laura relief

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Sixteen American Red Cross volunteers from the Illinois region of the Red Cross are heading down to the area hardest hit by Hurricane Laura.

TV6 spoke to American Red Cross Executive Director Trish Burnett about the need in the area and what they are continuing to do after the derecho in Iowa.

“We’re really in need of additional volunteers because with COVID. There are some volunteers that just are not able to deploy or be active out in the community right now,” Burnett said. “And while we are trying to minimize that community work and do as much as we can virtually... in situations like this it has to be out in the community.”

Burnett says the American Red Cross is always looking for new volunteers to help with disaster relief. She says they also need extra funds to help get through the difficult times.

