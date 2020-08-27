Advertisement

Augustana College to open Convenient Care Clinic on Tuesday

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Augustana College will be opening its Augustana Convenient Care Clinic next week in partnership with the Genesis Health System.

The clinic is part of a nearly $20 million investment in health services and campus updates at the college.

Health providers will be available on campus for the Augustana community.

“This partnership with Augustana College will provide students, faculty and staff with convenient access to dependable health services,” said Kurt Andersen, M.D., Senior Vice President of Physician Operations, Genesis Health System. “We want Augustana students, faculty and staff to return to campus healthy and with confidence that if they need health services while on campus, those services are available.”

A ceremony will be held for the opening of the clinic on Tuesday, September 1.

Officials with the college say the first year of services will be covered by Augustana. They say they are looking at ways to continue providing services at a low cost to students after the first year.

The opening of the clinic is not based off of COVID-19 challenges, according to the college’s news release.

