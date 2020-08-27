Advertisement

Ballet Quad Cities Moves Outdoors

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The COVID pandemic has had a drastic impact on the arts and the performance community. BQC dancer, Nick Bartolotti, joined PSL to invite folks to watch Ballet Quad Cities perform outdoors this weekend, on August 29, at The Outing Club in Davenport. At airtime, tickets for the 4 p.m. (just added!) performance were still available.

Ballet Quad Cities /613 17th St / Rock Island, IL / (309) 786-3779

ballet quad cities event
ballet quad cities event(kwqc)

Tune in to Paula Sands Live TODAY to catch BQC dancer Nick Bartolotti chat with Paula about this weekend’s”Ballet On The Lawn.” Tickets are going fast for the 4:00pm performance!

Posted by Ballet Quad Cities on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

