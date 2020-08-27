Ballet Quad Cities Moves Outdoors
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The COVID pandemic has had a drastic impact on the arts and the performance community. BQC dancer, Nick Bartolotti, joined PSL to invite folks to watch Ballet Quad Cities perform outdoors this weekend, on August 29, at The Outing Club in Davenport. At airtime, tickets for the 4 p.m. (just added!) performance were still available.
Ballet Quad Cities /613 17th St / Rock Island, IL / (309) 786-3779
