CRIME STOPPERS: $20K reward in homicide case of Corey Harrell Jr.

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is still seeking information about the fatal shooting of Corey Harell Jr., which happened on October 31, 2018.

Police say Harrell was shot and killed in front of Moline City Hall.

No arrests have been made yet. Police and the family are seeking justice.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $20,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. The reward is set to expire on Monday, August 31.

If you have information, police ask you call the Crime Stoppers tip line (309) 762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.