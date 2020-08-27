CRIME STOPPERS: Police looking for suspects after tv is purchased with counterfeit money at Moline Walmart

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for two suspects after a television was purchased with counterfeit money, this is according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

The television, purchased on August 17, was bought by two men who police say used seven fake $20 bills. The value of the television was around $130.

The two men then got into a large spray painted black step-side truck with a brush guard according to police.

If you know who these suspects are, call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

