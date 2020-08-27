CRIME STOPPERS: RC truck stolen from Thunder Road Hobbies in Moline, police searching for suspects

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police need your help in identifying two suspects after an RC truck was stolen from Thunder Road Hobbies in Moline. Rock Island County sheriff’s deputies responded to the store on August 18 in regards to a reported theft.

Police say the two men pictured above entered the store together after arriving in two separate white minivans. The man in the black shirt spoke with a worker while the man in the white shirt picked up the remote control truck and left through the back door with it according to police.

The two men were then seen talking to one another before they left the area.

The truck, which is valued around $500, is a Traxxis brand, Hoss model and is green and black.

If you know who these suspects are, call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.