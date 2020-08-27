Advertisement

Davenport recognizes officers and citizens for life saving work

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On July 3rd, officers arrived on the scene of a fire on Locust Street before fire crews made it to the location. After finding four people inside the home, they, with the help of two citizens put up ladders to rescue three girls, one boy, and a dog from the home. On Wednesday, they were recognized with life saving awards from the city council and fire department.

