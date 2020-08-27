Dry Friday Morning, Strong/Severe Afternoon Storms

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Overnight some may see clouds, but the QCA will stay dry into Friday morning. There will still be a warmer day ahead with most reaching the low 90s Friday, but we are looking at a cold front to move through. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday from 2PM-10PM with high winds and hail being the primary threats. We will be checking into Laura’s track as it will be reaching southern Illinois Friday, and this could slow the timing of the storms. The good news is after the cold front passes, by the weekend cooler air is in store with highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Dry morning, strong to severe afternoon storms. High: 91°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

