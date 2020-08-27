Advertisement

Dry Friday Morning, Strong/Severe Afternoon Storms

Severe weather possible Friday afternoon.
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a marginal to slight risk for northern counties today to have a chance for storms to have strong winds and hail. Overnight some may see clouds, but the QCA will stay dry into Friday morning. There will still be a warmer day ahead with most reaching the low 90s Friday, but we are looking at a cold front to move through. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday from 2PM-10PM with high winds and hail being the primary threats. We will be checking into Laura’s track as it will be reaching southern Illinois Friday, and this could slow the timing of the storms. The good news is after the cold front passes, by the weekend cooler air is in store with highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Dry morning, strong to severe afternoon storms. High: 91°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Little change in the unseasonably warm and humid conditions, as we tally up day four of 90 degree temperatures. Readings should return to the upper 60's to low 70's tonight, followed by more sunshine and heat on Thursday, with a few pop up storms possible north.

Expect a warm and sultry evening with lows in the 60's to low 70's

