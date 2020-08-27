First Alert Day Friday 8/28/20 For Possible Severe Storms

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day has been issued for strong to severe storms on Friday afternoon. The main time frame will coincide with a passing cold front between 2PM-10PM. High winds and large hail will be the primary threats. As of right now there is an enhanced risk (risk 3 of 5) over our area. This gives us about a 30% chance for storms becoming severe in our area.

Hail and high winds are the primary threats (kwqc)

As the cold front enters the picture tomorrow afternoon our atmosphere will have a lot of energy for the front to use to develop storms which should lead to widespread coverage. The one caveat will be Laura. If Laura comes more north this could suppress thunderstorm development, which is typical for area NW of a hurricane or tropical storm. If this happens storms would be more isolated in nature. Even with the uncertainties the First Alert Day is warranted, especially since we are all on edge from the derecho a couple weeks ago. Stay tuned for more updates.

