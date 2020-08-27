Advertisement

Galesburg police share hit-and-run video calling incident ‘clearly intentional’

The Galesburg Police Department shared a video of a hit-and-run on Facebook.
The Galesburg Police Department shared a video of a hit-and-run on Facebook.
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department shared a video of a hit-and-run on its Facebook page Thursday.

Police say the hit-and-run happened Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of Day Street in Galesburg.

Galesburg police are asking the public for assistance in location the vehicle and the driver. Police say the suspect was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox when they struck the pedestrian.

In the Facebook post, Galesburg police said, “As you can see from the video this was clearly intentional.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect or vehicle is asked to call Galesburg police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

Police say you can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

You can watch the video police shared in the Facebook post below.

On the Afternoon of Wednesday, August 26, 2020 a suspect in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox struck a pedestrian in the 200 BLK...

Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Thursday, August 27, 2020

