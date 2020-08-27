Hot & Hazy Today/Strong Storms Friday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - One more hot and humid day before relief returns in the form of a cold front on Friday afternoon/evening. We will hit the mid 90s ones last day and feel close to 100º. Tonight showers and storms will generally stay just north of our area leaving us dry. A cold front will arrive Friday afternoon during the warmest time of day. Thus, strong to severe storms will be possible. A FIrst Alert Day has been issued for Friday from 2PM-10PM with high winds and hail the primary threats. There are still a lot of “IFs” with the storm chances though, since Laura will be passing to our SE this could help suppress thunderstorm development. So it will be something to watch for, but feel good about our chance for a few strong storms. Cooler temps are on tap this weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 93°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm. Low: 74°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Strong afternoon storms. High: 90°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.