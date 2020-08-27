Advertisement

Iowa driver’s license stations to remain appointment-only permanently

(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A change put in place toward the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic at driver’s license stations in Iowa will be kept indefinitely, according to state officials.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said on Wednesday that all services at those offices will be held by appointment only. Iowans will not be able to walk in and take a number like in the past. The change was initially put into place in March to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Melissa Gillett, director of the Iowa DOT’s motor vehicle division, said that the department has received positive feedback from residents since the appointment rule went into effect, citing less time spent waiting at the stations.'

“We’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response from our customers who are able to get in and out in a matter of minutes. In addition, our employees have reported positive changes in their work environment such as more pleasant customer interactions and reduced stress,” Gillett said, in a statement.

Gillett said that appointment availability is typically featuring a three to four-week wait, and encourages that people plan ahead when the need for service is approaching. Currently, the department is trying to prioritize appointments for people whose licenses expired during extra coronavirus-related restrictions.

Information on locations, including the ability to make an appointment online and phone numbers for each location, is on the DOT’s website.

