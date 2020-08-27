Iowa officials report 1,475 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,475 new coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period, setting a record for confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday morning, public health officials reported a total of 59,368 confirmed cases, according to the state’s coronavirus website. They also reported 18 new deaths, for a total of 1,079.

Public health officials are reporting a 9.7 percent positivity rate since the state started tracking the data.

As of Thursday morning, 305 were hospitalized, with 36 having been admitted over the last 24-hours.

Ninety-nine were in the intensive care unit, according to the state’s website.

During a press conference Thursday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she has signed a new public health disaster proclamation that will close all bars, taverns, breweries, and nightclubs in six counties she said has some of the worst virus activity.

Those counties are Black Hawk, Johnson, Linn, Dallas, Polk, and Story, she said.

Restaurants that serve alcohol in those six counties can stay open but must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. each day, she said.

The proclamation takes effect at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Reynolds also called on all peace officers to assist in enforcing these new measures. She also “strongly” encouraged all Iowans ages 2 and older to wear a face mask or other face-covering when out in public.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

Scott: 2,082 confirmed cases (up 44 cases since 10:30 a.m. Wednesday); 29,015 tested; 1,584 recovered; 19 deaths; 7% positivity rate (14-day average).

Muscatine: 940 confirmed cases (up three cases since 10:30 a.m. Wednesday); 7,714 tested; 751 recovered; 49 deaths; 6.2% positivity rate (14-day average).

Clinton: 738 confirmed cases (up 52 cases since 10:30 a.m. Wednesday); 7,382 tested; 298 recovered; nine deaths; 16.3% positivity rate (14-day average).

Des Moines: 496 confirmed cases (up 64 cases since 10:30 a.m. Wednesday); 6,173 tested; 134 recovered; five deaths; 15,4% positivity rate (14-day average).

Lee: 334 confirmed cases (up 38 cases since 10:30 a.m. Wednesday); 4,350 tested; 87 recovered; five deaths; 15.3 positivity rate (14-day average).

Henry: 218 confirmed cases (up 10 cases since 10:30 a.m. Wednesday); 3,240 tested; 106 recovered; four deaths; 13.1% positivity rate (14-day average).

Jackson: 190 confirmed cases (up seven cases since 10:30 a.m. Wednesday); 3,043 tested; 132 recovered; one death; 6.9% positivity rate (14-day average).

Cedar: 146 confirmed cases; 2,817 tested; 117 recovered; one death; 3.2% positivity rate (14-day average).

Louisa: 386 confirmed cases (up two cases since 10:30 a.m. Wednesday); 2,056 tested; 361 recovered; 14 deaths; 3.9% positivity rate (14-day average).

