Moderate Drought Now In The QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The latest drought update was released Thursday morning and as expected drought is rapidly developing in the QCA. The whole area is abnormally dry resulting in stressed corn crops, but moderate drought is starting to develop which results in browning grass and an increased fire risk. Through August 27th, we’ve officially seen 0.14″ of rain in the QC which is on pace for the driest August on record.

rainfall well below normal (kwqc)

Now there is some good news, more active weather is expected to setup over the next week bringing much needed rain to the midwest. Will it be enough? Time will tell. We need 1″ of rain per week this time of year just to maintain soil moisture.

We need 1" of rain per week to maintain soil moisture. (kwqc)

