Moline family hoping to find stranger who found missing wallet

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline woman who lost her wallet and had it returned to her is hoping to find the person she calls her “guardian angel.” Neelima Dharanikota says she left for work on Wednesday morning, leaving her wallet on top of her car. A few hours later, the wallet was returned to Dharanikota’s house, with everything inside. “I was just speechless, I want to meet her, and I want to say how thankful I am,” she says.

Dharanikota just started working as a nurse this year and usually leaves her home at 5:40 a.m. She believes she was in a hurry and since it was still dark when she left, Dharanikota didn’t realize her wallet was missing until she got to work. At that point, she believed she had left it at home.

Her husband, Karanthi Dharanikota, was at home when he says a stranger rang their doorbell with Neelima’s wallet. He was so surprised, he forgot her name and didn’t get her contact information.

Inside the wallet were all of Dharanikota’s credit and debit cards, $60 in cash, and her work visa. Dharanikota says she’s “so blessed” to have everything returned intact.

The next morning, Neelima and Dharanikota went to Archer Drive, where the wallet was found, hoping to find the stranger. Neelima believed Karanthi may be able to recognize the woman if she went out for a run again, and they’d be able to thank her personally, “we can say grateful we are for kindness. I want to be in touch with her great soul forever.”

The family believes that during a pandemic, this act of kindness goes a long way, “this kind deed really gives hope in humanity and how kind people are. They’re not scared to do the right thing, not knowing who it will affect. They step forward and it brings so much hope.”

The family is asking that the woman who found the wallet reach out to them or TV6 so they can express their gratitude. They’re hoping this will inspire others to do more good deeds as well.

