O So Good Winery

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

O So Good Winery is located in Dyersville, Iowa, but has expanded to offer up to 40 varieties of their home-crafted wine at the Freight House Farmer’s Market in Davenport. Karie Ostwinkle was a guest via Zoom from the downtown Davenport location to highlight the wines---including an ingenious portable version called a “Juice Bag” attached to a lanyard. She and her husband, Lee Ostwinkle, really do produce the wines at home--in the basement of their residential home. Maybe that’s why they coined the slogan that Iowa is the “Wine Capital of the U.S.”!?!

All of the delicious varieties of O So Good wine are available for “tasting” during business hours at the farmer’s market.

Retailers where you can buy their product line (besides the home location or Freight House Farmer’s Market). Follow them on Facebook (below).

O So Good Winery / 803 4th Ave. SE / Dyersville, IA / karie@osogoodwinery.com / 563-599-1262

Posted by O So Good Winery on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

