Over 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Illinois have announced 1,707 new cases of COVID-19. This was announced on Thursday. The state is reporting a total of 227,334 cases including 7,977 deaths, 24 of those deaths being reported on Thursday.

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s

Hancock County: 1 female 80s

Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s

Whiteside County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Officials with the Illinois Dept. of Public Health are reporting that within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 44,510 specimens for a total of 3,875,922. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 20 – August 26 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,631 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 390 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

