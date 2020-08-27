Advertisement

Plexiderm PSL Labor Day Special

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES, CA (KWQC) -

Plexiderm is a skin care product that reduces the appearances of bags and wrinkles, particularly around the eye area. It’s effectiveness can be AMAZING on both women and men. Scott DeFalco joins Paula to fully explain the product including how to apply and how quickly it works.

  • Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin.
  • This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes.
  • Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes.
  • While the results of Plexaderm are not permanent, we know you’ll love the way you look after your very first use.

DeFalco also highlights that Plexiderm is offering a Paula Sands Live Labor Day Special: $14.95 Trial Pack plus FREE Shipping!! There are two ways to access this very special offer: call (800) 376-7314 or click the following link: Plexadermtrial.com

